Ben Simmons has had to deal with a lot over the last few months. When it comes to his holdout with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was heavily criticized, especially by the likes of Shaq. Back in February, Shaq even exposed Simmons for sliding in his DMs about his latest criticisms. This led to a whole thing about being LSU alum and how Simmons needs to be a better LSU brother.

During his appearance on "The Old Man And The Three" this past week, Simmons spoke about the incident with Shaq and how the NBA legend is actually the one in the wrong. Simmons noted that if they were truly LSU brothers, then Shaq would have reached out when he found out that Simmons was having mental health issues.

Elsa/Getty Images

“I DM’d him and I was like, ‘why are you saying this if you don’t even know the story?’ ‘Cause he always wants to say like yo, we’re LSU brothers, you’re my brother, all this, that. If you’re my LSU brother you would’ve reached out by now and it’s been months since I’ve been dealing with this. You ain’t reached out once and said like, ‘hey, you OK? Like, what’s going on,'" Simmons said.

Simmons' podcast with JJ Redick has led to various interesting tidbits from the Nets star. Obviously, Simmons wanted to defend himself and this was his first opportunity to do so. Whether or not NBA fans will shift their point of view on Simmons, still remains to be seen.