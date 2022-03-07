Ben Simmons is officially a member of the Brooklyn Nets, which means he should be making his debut for the team soon. Unfortunately, Simmons has been plagued with a back injury that is making it hard for him to get into the lineup. Simmons has not played a single game of basketball this year, however, the Nets seem convinced that he will be able to return for the postseason.

This week could have been huge for Simmons, as on Thursday, the Nets take on the Sixers in Philadelphia. Many were hoping that he would be playing against the Sixers, however, it doesn't look like that is going to be in the cards.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it was revealed that Simmons cannot play on Thursday night, however, he will most likely be in the building to watch the game from the bench. This means that Simmons will have to sit in front of the Philly crowd, who pretty well hates him at this point. This means we could be in for some wild boos and jeers. Hopefully, however, the Sixers faithful can be on their best behavior.

Simmons' recovery is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.