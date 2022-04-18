We are now in the playoffs and the Brooklyn Nets are still waiting for Ben Simmons to make his return to the court. At this point, players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are not banking on Simmons' return, however, the reports all indicate that Simmons could be back very soon. In fact, last week it was reported that Simmons was targeting games 4 to 6 of the first round, which means he would be back in time for next week.

This weekend, the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their series against the Brooklyn Nets, and it's clear that the team could have used a defender like Simmons out on the court. Having said that, it is looking likelier than ever that they will, indeed, be getting their big man back soon.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While speaking to Pat McAfee today, Shams Charania of The Athletic came out and said that Simmons' return is looking better than ever. "The Nets are very confident that Ben Simmons will be able to make a return as soon as next Monday," he shared. Needless to say, even the Nets believe Simmons will return, which is great news for the fans out there.

This Nets and Celtics series is already looking like it is going to be an all-timer, and if the Nets somehow do get Simmons back, then we will be in for a very wild ride.