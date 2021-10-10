Ben Simmons was having a dominant year in 2021, although it all came crashing down in the playoffs as the pressure got the best of him. He was unable to get anything done, and it left fans wanting him to go somewhere else. Even his own coach expressed skepticism in the star, and now, Simmons is desperate to get out of Philadelphia. He is more than okay with missing out on his entire salary for this year, and he is refusing to show up to Sixers training camp.

Simmons is so desperate to leave that he doesn't even care where he ends up. Case in point, The Athletic's David Aldridge recently wrote about the Simmons saga, noting that the NBA star is actually down to go to the Sacramento Kings, who have been a disaster for two decades.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Per Aldridge:

“I’ve written this on Simmons to Sac before, and the rationale still holds. Simmons is an elite defensive player. He’s an elite passer. He has four years left on his deal. (He would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia.)”

Once a player starts saying they want to go to Sacramento, you know they mean business. This is a team with plenty of pieces that could go to Philadelphia, although at this point, the Kings have had very little interest in Simmons. Of course, that could change if they feel like a solid offer is being presented to them.

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates on this saga.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

[Via]