This past week, it was revealed that Ben Simmons asked the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade. The Sixers have had their asking price sorted out for a while now and they don't seem to be willing to budge on it. After all, Simmons is still a very talented player especially given his size and his stat lines when he is actually playing with some confidence. Despite this, teams aren't willing to pay the price right now and it has the Sixers scrambling for a trade partner before the season.

Various teams have been rumored destinations for Simmons including Portland, Toronto, Sacramento, and even Golden State. Now, according to Marc Stein, there is one more potential team at play here although it's one that Simmons would probably rather avoid.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

That team just so happens to be the Cleveland Cavaliers. As Stein reports, the team just brought in Ricky Rubio and they even have big contracts for players like Jarrett Allen. The squad has a ton of young players to trade, and there are even some Klutch Sports connections here. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the Cavs would go after Simmons, who would immediately make their team playoff contenders.

The Cavs have a history of being a bad team following the exodus of LeBron James, so it's easy to see why Simmons might not like this news. Regardless, the 76ers need to do what's right for them, and if the Cavs pay up, they will certainly get it done.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

[Via]