Ben Simmons is one of the best young stars in the NBA and thanks to his play on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers are seen as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The team has a real chance to compete for a championship this year and with the East now depleted, they have as good a shot as anyone. Simmons has reportedly been working on his three-point shot this Summer as he has yet to hit a three-pointer in his NBA career. It's a sad state of affairs for the young player although he seems to be embracing the meme quite nicely.

Instead of working on his shooting, Simmons decided to display his dunking ability this week during a charity basketball event in Melbourne, Australia. In the video obtained by TMZ, Simmons can be seen dunking over some kids and then staring them down while pointing his finger.

The kids seemed pretty excited to be dunked on by an NBA player although you have to admit that the skill gap is just a little bit unfair. When you're bored in the offseason, sometimes you have nothing better to do than to dunk on some unsuspecting kids.

Unfortunately, there is no video of a three-point contest as at least the kids would have a good chance at winning it.