Philadelphia 76ers All Star Ben Simmons got himself a brand new Ferrari in celebration of his 23rd birthday over the weekend, mirroring the colorway of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 4 collaboration.

As seen in the photos posted to Simmons' Instagram account, the Ferrari comes in a light blue with red and black detailing, much like the "Houston Oilers" design of La Flame's Air Jordan 4s. Simmons made sure to include a photo of the kicks in the slide after the car, confirming the inspiration behind his latest toy.

The Sixers and Simmons recently came to terms on a five-year, $170 million contract extension, following a year in which he averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists while earning All Star honors in just his second season. Of course, there will still be concerns about Simmons' lack of a jump shot, but it looks like he's steady working on a solution to fix that hole in his game.