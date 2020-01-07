If you don't care to start off your Tuesday morning with some nauseating footage, now is the time to get out of here.

If you're still with us... Philadelphia 76ers' All Star center Joel Embiid dislocated his left ring finger during the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Needless to say, it was a gruesome sight that had everybody on the court, in the arena, watching on tv or scrolling their twitter feeling queasy.

To further paint the picture, Ben Simmons admitted that he almost vomited on the spot when he witnessed Embiid's finger essentially turn into a '7.' "I nearly threw up when I saw that," Simmons said following Philly's 120-113 victory.

Warning: This is your last chance to abort if you've not yet seen the mangled finger.

Fortunately, Embiid was able to continue playing after having his finger popped back into place and taped up. Of course, the issue persisted throughout the game as Embiid powered through the injury.

"I felt my finger snapping and I thought I fractured it," Embiid said. "They did some X-rays and said it was nothing." "I couldn't go up with two hands," Embiid said. "There were a couple of times I could have grabbed with both hands but I just couldn't. I just kept tapping it."

Despite the dislocated finger, Embiid finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Simmons, who was able to keep his lunch down, added 17 points, 15 rebounds and eight dimes as the Sixers improved to 24-14 on the year.