After years of waiting, Philadelphia 76ers fans' dreams finally came true on Tuesday night, as Ben Simmons pulled up from behind the three-point line and buried a jumper; nothing but net. No word yet on when the parade is.

It was the first successful three-point attempt of Simmons' NBA career and the crowd went absolutely berserk, as did his teammates. According to ESPN, Simmons' last three came against Charleston on November 30, 2015, which was the only three he hit during his lone season with the LSU Tigers.

Despite his awkward jump shot and lack of range, Simmons still averaged 16.9 points per game last season to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals per night. If last night's three-ball is a sign of the evolution of his game, defenses around the league are in for a rude awakening.

Scroll down to check out some of the reactions to Simmons' momentous jump shot.