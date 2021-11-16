Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a very bitter divorce right now. Simmons is refusing to do anything basketball-related, and as a result, the Sixers have had to resort to fining him. Interestingly enough, the team had seized these fines as they wanted to give Simmons a chance to prove his mental health issues. Simmons and his agent Rich Paul have found this tactic offensive, and it has created even more tension.

With Simmons out of commission, the Sixers have still managed to play very well. Regardless, fans are concerned about what this situation will mean for the team going forward, especially as Simmons continues to duck and dodge his responsibilities.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, things took yet another turn this past week as Simmons opted to not fly with the team for their six-game road trip. Due to this decision, Simmons will now be fined once again, which is certainly not a good situation for the Sixers star. At this point, he doesn't seem to care, although if this continues, he could wind up losing out on multiple millions.

This is one of those sagas that fans just want to see the end, and at this point, only a trade can solve the issues. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.