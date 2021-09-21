Philadelphia 76ers' star Ben Simmons does not intend to report to the team's training camp, which begins next week, and has no plans to ever play for the organization again, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials."

He continued: "Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him."



Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Simmons and the 76ers have been at odds since the 2021 NBA Playoffs when the 25-year-old put together several disappointing performances ahead of the team's Conference Semifinals exit against the Atlanta Hawks.

Keith Pompey recently reported that Simmons was irritated by 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, who admitted that he wasn't sure Simmons is a championship player.

“There are teams that are interested in Ben Simmons, they just don’t want to pay the steep price,” Pompey told 97.5 The Fanatic. “Ben Simmons knows that, so they are saying why should we help the 76ers out when they feel like when Doc Rivers said what he said, nobody apologized, and Doc was never reprimanded.”