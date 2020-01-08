D'Angelo Russell has been rumored to be on the trading block ever since he stepped foot in Golden State. The Warriors are a depleted roster as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are both out with injuries. The team is in need of a big man and Russell doesn't exactly fit that bill. With this in mind, many pundits have been thinking about possible trade options for the Warriors.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Warriors could be looking at a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes Ben Simmons. As Thompson explains, the 76ers need a point guard that can shoot while the Warriors need a player who can dominate at the rim. With this in mind, Simmons and Russell could be the perfect trade partners.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

One of the interesting possibilities I’ve heard being kicked around is Russell for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. The 76ers could use a point guard who can score and run the show — and shoot. Some believe the pairing of Simmons and big man Joel Embiid isn’t viable in their pursuit of a championship. Simmons, as one source told me, is probably the best player the Warriors could possibly get for Russell, just considering the needs of the Warriors and their potential trade partners.

For now, this deal is simply a rumor although its potential is certainly worth contemplating. A team with Steph, Klay, Simmons, and Draymond Green would be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.