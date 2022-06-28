Ben Simmons was one of the biggest stories of the entire NBA last season and not for any good reasons. He decided to sit out his entire time with the Philadelphia 76ers and once he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, things did not get any better. He continued to suffer from various injuries, and it ultimately left him in a bad spot where he couldn't help the team in the playoffs.

Since that time, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Nets. This includes whether or not Kyrie Irving would come back, as well as whether or not Kevin Durant would leave in the event of a Kyrie exodus.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Now, both of those players are confirmed to be staying which is obviously good news for Ben Simmons. In fact, things are getting even better for Ben as it was confirmed by Shams Charania today that Simmons is playing a lot of basketball right now. As he told Pat McAfee, Simmons is playing better right now and he is ramping up his activities. Simply put, there is a very good chance Simmons is available in time for the start of the Nets' season.

Simmons was supposed to play in Game 4 of the first round against the Boston Celtics this past postseason, however, that never came to fruition. Now, he will have a second chance to prove he is actually interested in playing basketball.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.