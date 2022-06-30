Earlier today, some bombshell news was reported in the NBA. It was revealed that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, despite Kyrie Irving's intentions to stay with the franchise. Now, it appears as though both superstars are on their way out, which leaves Ben Simmons all alone to fend for himself.

Of course, Simmons was brought to the Nets in a trade that also involved none other than James Harden. With KD and Kyrie by his side, the Nets were supposed to have a Big Three that could dominate the league. Now, Simmons' future is in jeopardy as he will soon have no more superstars around him.

Elsa/Getty Images

Thankfully for Simmons, it appears as though the Nets have no immediate plans to move him. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Nets are going to hold onto Simmons for the time being. He is still a very valuable player and trading him would essentially turn the Nets into immediate bottom feeders.

Either way, this is a horrible situation for Simmons to find himself in. After having numerous issues in Philly, it's hard to see him finding the motivation to play for a Nets squad that is devoid of its two superstar talents.

