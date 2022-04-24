If you have been following the NBA this year, then you know that Ben Simmons has been hated on quite a bit. Of course, this is because of the fact that he has not played a single game all season, and fans are starting to call him soft. He decided not to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers, and now that he is on the Brooklyn Nets, he has yet to play a single game for them either.

Recently, it was revealed that Simmons would make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in Game 4 against the Celtics. The Nets are down 0-3 in the series and they need all the help they can get. Unfortunately, it appears as though Simmons is now going back on his word, as according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons will be out for Game 4. He woke up with back soreness, and now, he doesn't think he can play.

Considering the position the Nets are in right now, many fans believe this is the softest move of all time. Simmons has a huge reputation for being soft and this latest move certainly does not help his case one bit. In fact, all of NBA Twitter is currently on Simmons' case right now.

In the tweets below, you can see some of the slander that is being sent Simmons' way. Fans just aren't happy with his lack of effort right now, and it looks like the hatred is only going to continue as the offseason goes on.

If the Nets get swept, it is going to be a long few months for Simmons, who is already in a fragile state.