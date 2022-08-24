Ben Simmons has yet to play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets, although that is certainly going to change this upcoming season. Simmons has told people like Stephen A. Smith that he feels ready to play, and after being cleared for 3-on-3 basketball, it is looking likely that Simmons will even be ready in time for the first game of the Nets' season.

With the Nets running it back with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there have been talks about what Simmons' role with the team will be. He has plenty of skill sets as a point guard, but with Kyrie taking PG duties, Simmons will have to readjust. According to The Athletic, Kyrie might be going into uncharted territory as the Nets are thinking of playing him at Center.

Per The Athletic:

“There have been rumblings of Simmons playing center this season and Durant has done so before in small-ball lineups.”

Simmons is a big player and he does well in the paint. With that being said, it is easy to see how Simmons could wind up being an effective center with KD and Kyrie on the floor. Not to mention, Simmons is a beast on defense and the Center position would be perfect for that skill set.

