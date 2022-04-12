Ben Simmons has not played a single game of NBA basketball all season, however, that could change soon. Simmons is currently in the midst of getting back into shape following a back injury. His recovery comes at a critical time as the Brooklyn Nets are going to be playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight to determine who gets the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

If the Nets win tonight, they will be playing the Boston Celtics in the playoffs which means the Nets could be playing playoff games as soon as this weekend. With that in mind, there is a ton of anticipation as to whether or not Simmons will be good to return in the midst of the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Today, Nets fans finally got a positive update from Shams Charania of The Athletic who spoke to Pat McAfee about Simmons' predicament. As you can see below, Charania believes Simmons will be good to return following this weekend, which means he could be available for as early as Game 3 against the Celtics. If this were to happen, the Nets would certainly gain a huge advantage in the series, despite not having home court.

Simmons' status is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.