Ben Simmons has been one of the more unique players in the NBA over the last few years thanks to his skill set. While he is technically a point guard, Simmons is built like a big-man and gets most of his buckets by muscling people out. He has consistently been criticized for his lack of shooting ability but even with this in mind, Simmons is regarded as a top-tier player in the entire NBA.

Last night, Simmons and his Sixers lost to the Portland Trailblazers by a score of 118-114, although Simmons was praised for his defense on Damian Lillard. After the game, Simmons was asked about his defense, where he ended up making some pretty bold claims that raised a few eyebrows.

Per Ben Simmons:

"I take pride in guarding the best player on the floor every night. It's not a one-off thing. If you watch me, I'm typically guarding the best player, and typically the best players are guards or shooting guards, point guards, whatever it is. And I love that. I love the fact that my teammates can look at me and tell me 'you gotta go out and lock this guy up.'

"There's nights that guys go off. That's going to happen. But most of the time, I feel like I'm doing a good job and making the right plays. I feel like I'm the best defender in the NBA."

A proclamation such as this one is always going to come with a bit of scrutiny, although you can't help but appreciate Simmons for having confidence in himself. The 76ers are looking great this season, and if Simmons keeps up his play, they have a real shot at the title.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

[Via]