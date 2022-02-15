Ben Simmons was one of the biggest stories of the first half of the NBA season, for all of the wrong reasons. After a terrible playoff performance with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons effectively made it clear that he no longer wanted to be with the team. While the Sixers tried to convince him to stay, it became clear that a trade was the best course of action. Last week, Simmons was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden, and now, both teams can move forward.

Last night, Simmons got to watch his team play from the bench, and they ultimately won thanks to a huge performance from Seth Curry. After the game, Simmons got to speak on his brand new teammates, specifically Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. As you can see, Simmons is more than excited about this new trio.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"It's going to be scary," Simmons said. The new Nets big man is known for being a phenomenal facilitator who can play exceptional defense. With that in mind, Simmons is the perfect third star to place on this team. Once KD comes back, the two are certainly going to give us highlight-reel plays, and if Kyrie can find a solution to the New York mandates, then this Nets team should be well on its way to a title.

For now, it still remains to be seen when Simmons will be able to suit up for an actual game, but that day should be coming up soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.