Ben Simmons has consistently been one of the best players on the Philadelphia 76ers over the last few seasons. While he has struggled with his jump shot, Simmons has become a beast around the rim and is almost impossible to move out of the paint. Having said that, the Sixers were in panic mode this morning as it was revealed that his back injury might be worse than expected. After undergoing some tests today, it was revealed that Simmons could be out for the foreseeable future.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons has a nerve impingement in his lower back. This makes it much harder to move and in his current state, Simmons wouldn't even be able to think about playing. Instead, Simmons will be re-evaluated in two weeks and by then, doctors will have a better sense of when he can return.

This is horrible news for the Philadelphia 76ers who were just getting out of a terrible slump. Simmons is critical to their success and now, they will have to completely lean on Joel Embiid who has been inconsistent at times, this season. While the Sixers are still a playoff team, if they don't get Simmons back soon, their chances could be greatly affected.

Stay tuned for updates on Simmons as we will be sure to bring them to you.