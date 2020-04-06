Ben Simmons has been one of the best big-men in the Eastern Conference over the last few years. While playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, he has helped turn the team into bonafide contenders who could someday play for an NBA championship. There have been rumors about his chemistry with Joel Embiid and whether or not the two can survive longterm together. With that being said, 76ers fans prefer them together although they would always love an extra player thrown into the mix.

During a recent Call Of Duty Livestream, Simmons was reading fan comments where he stumbled on one urging for Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, to come join the Sixers. Out of context, it seems like this was Simmons' own sentiment. The Sixers big knew this could be misconstrued and immediately noted that this is simply a fan comment and that he has no say on the matter.

Just based on Simmons' playful tone, it is quite obvious that he would love to play with Booker and honestly, who wouldn't. With that being said, there are tampering rules that state how you're not allowed to recruit players from other teams prior to the free agency period. With few paychecks coming in from the NBA right now, the last thing Simmons wants to do is be hit with a hefty fine.

Perhaps soon, we can see these two on the court together. However, it would certainly take a lot of movement for that to happen.