Ben Simmons is one of the best young players in the NBA but even great players seem to get roasted for possessing (or lacking) certain traits. As a point guard, you would think Simmons would be a solid three-point shooter. If you've been active on NBA twitter for the past few seasons, then you know this is not the case. In fact, Simmons has yet to make a single three-point shot in his NBA career. This is a pretty ridiculous stat when you think about it although, at this point, it's just become one huge meme.

Throughout the offseason, Simmons has been showing off clips of himself working on his aforementioned three-point shot and so far, it's looking quite good. Fans have been curious as to whether or not Simmons will be able to translate his newfound skills to a game and on Monday, they finally got their answer.

“If it’s open I’ll take it," Simmons said. This isn't much of a promise but it's certainly more than what he has provided fans with thus far. Simmons seems as confident as ever in his abilities and if he can develop his jump shot, he could become one of the most dangerous players in the game.

As for Sixers fans, they were pretty skeptical about Simmons' claim and with good reason. After two years of not making a single three, it's not surprising to see the fanbase a little torn on his comments.