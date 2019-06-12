It seems pretty fitting that a couple of NBA ballers should meet up together to do a little luxury car shopping. Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons and Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson we captured making their way through Beverly Hills while doing a little shopping. The off-season is ripe for spending some of their hard-earned cash, and according to TMZ, they were looking to drop a few stacks at a Lamborghini dealership.

It's unclear if there were any purchases made that day, however, the muted video shows an exchange of business cards and other forms of information before the two men hop in Simmons's Ferarri and take off. The NBA stars have been friends for quite some time, but when Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner and Thompson was with the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, they obviously were running about with the Kardashian-Jenner clan full swing.

Meanwhile, Simmons is known for his love for luxury vehicles. Last year he purchased a Ferrari 488 Spider and has repeatedly showed off the goods on Instagram since then. The 22-year-old has also shared in interviews that he owns a collection of Ferraris, Bentleys, and Rolls Royces.