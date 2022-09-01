Ben Simmons has gone through a lot over the past year. From his falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers to his rocky start with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons has not played a single game of basketball in quite some time. This is a very difficult predicament for the NBA star, although it is clear that he is eager to get back on the floor and show people that he can still play at an extremely high level.

As for Simmons' personal life, he is going through a new hardship as he just ended his engagement with UK TV host and Instagram model, Maya Jama. The two had been dating for quite some time, and recently, they got engaged. Unfortunately, it seems like they realized their relationship just won't be able to work.

Elsa/Getty Images

As a source told the York Post, “It’s been a difficult time for them. While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds. They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship.”

Simmons has to commit to playing basketball in the United States all year while Maya Jama has to remain overseas. This situation simply isn't possible for the two, and now, they are ending things on good terms.

Elsa/Getty Images

This is clearly sad for both sides, but it is good to see them splitting up on good terms.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA.

[Via]