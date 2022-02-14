Ben Simmons was able to force his way out of Philadelphia this season, although, at times, it did not seem possible. In the end, however, Simmons was able to get his wish as on Thursday, Simmons was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. It was a massive blockbuster trade that is going to shake up the Eastern Conference for the rest of the season.

Simmons has officially arrived in Brooklyn and now that James Harden has passed his physical, Simmons can start getting in reps with the team. For instance, Simmons was practicing with the team today, and as you can see from the video clip below, he was all smiles while surrounded by fresh faces.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

At one point in the clip, Simmons went up to dap Kevin Durant, who seemed happy to have a new teammate on his side. The Nets have been lacking on defense, and Simmons promises to help secure the team's presence in the paint. Of course, it's going to take a while to get involved with the Nets' system, but overall, this is of great benefit to both the Nets and Simmons himself.

It remains to be seen when Simmons will be able to take the floor for the Nets, however, it's clear that he is in good shape right now.