Last night was supposed to be a statement game for the Philadelphia 76ers as they were tied 2-2 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The 76ers are easily the better team when you compare both rosters although, at times, the 76ers have looked like a shell of their former selves.

On Wednesday night, everything started out perfectly for the Sixers as they jumped out to a 26-point lead. However, down the stretch, the Sixers went cold all while the Hawks played some of their best basketball of the season. Trae Young went off, all while the Sixers' star players Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were awful. It made for a frustrating night that resulted in a Hawks win and a 3-2 lead in the series.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With the Hawks now one win away from going to the Eastern Conference Finals, Sixers fans are livid and understandably son. Simmons is supposed to be a superstar-caliber player and throughout the series, he has struggled to score double-digit points. Meanwhile, role players like Tobias Harris have also been absent, and the fans are starting to get fed up.

Sixers Twitter was in shambles last night and this morning, and you can see what they had to say about the ordeal, below.