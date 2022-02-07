Ben Simmons is one of the biggest enigmas in the NBA this season. Simmons is refusing to play for the Philadelphia 76ers right now, and he wants to be traded immediately. Every other day, there are conflicting reports regarding Simmons, as some say a trade will only happen in the summer, while others think he could be dealt for James Harden by Thursday's trade deadline.

Now, new reports are coming from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, claiming that Simmons still does not want to play for the Sixers this season. In fact, any reports of a trade getting done before Thursday are effectively false, however, there is an outside chance Simmons gets to play this season, as some people in his entourage are encouraging a return to the floor.

"Numerous figures affiliated with Simmons’ representation insist he’ll never dress for the franchise again, but there are people around Simmons who have recently pushed for the All-Star to retake the floor if he’s not dealt, sources said."

It would be very surprising to see Simmons on the floor this year, however, stranger things have happened when it comes to the NBA. The Sixers could really use his talents right now, and with the playoffs on the horizon, he could be the difference in whether or not the Sixers make a run.

