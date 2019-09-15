During a lengthy discussion with rapper, Zuby, political commentator, Ben Shapiro, decided to voice his stunted opinion on rap music as a whole. Not surprisingly, Shaprio isn’t a fan. The discussion took place Today, on Shapiro’s show, The Ben Shapiro Show.

"In my view, and in the view of my music theorist father who went to music school, there are three elements to music. There is harmony, there is melody and there is rhythm,” Shapiro said. “Rap only fulfills one of these, the rhythm section. There's not a lot of melody and there's not a lot of harmony. And thus, effectively, it is basically spoken rhythm. It's not actually a form of music. It's a form of rhythmic speaking. Thus, beyond the objectivity of me just not enjoying rap all that much, what I've said before is that rap is not music."

Shapiro didn’t stop there. His out-of-touch opinions continued to flow with him adding, "From the outside, when I listen to hip-hop, I don't hear a bunch of family-oriented messages. In fact, I hear a lot of messages that are degrading to women, I hear messages that push violence, that are disparaging to the police. I hear messages that treat relationships between men and women as something disposable and glorify mistreatment of women...The art form overall, which not only has an impact on not just Black young people, but is disproportionately listened to by White young people. I don't particularly like a lot of the messages I hear."

Check out the full interview below.