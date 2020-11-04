Ben Shapiro, host of The Ben Shapiro Show and Editor-In-Chief at The Daily Wire, is easily one of the biggest names in political punditry. Though the Conservative personality has gained no shortage of haters and critics, many fans have come to appreciate his insight on American society and the politics that drive it. That's not to say he isn't a controversial figure, however -- look no further than the fallout to his deconstruction of Cardi B's "WAP," subsequently immortalized as "Wet Ass P-Word."

And while it's unlikely that many left-leaning Americans will care much for Shapiro's opinion, especially on matters concerning the ongoing and highly-suspenseful election, one comment in particular has recently gained traction on Twitter. Though it goes without saying that he stood behind the Republican party in the booth, it's evident that Shapiro does not always approve of Donald Trump's conduct, especially when it comes to the President's unfiltered demeanor.

Case in point, following Donald Trump's premature declaration of victory -- one that also found the current President casting further doubt on the voting process -- Ben Shapiro took to Twitter to share his disapproval. "No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has," he writes, a message that surprisingly drew agreement from people on both ends of the political spectrum. Though hardly universally -- for many, Shapiro has burned one too many bridges to expect universality. And following his open disdain for Trump's conduct, even some Republican followers were quick to label him with the "traitor" moniker.

