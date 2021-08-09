Throughout the last few years, a lot has been made about Ben Roethlisberger and his lack of conditioning when it comes to his body. Roethlisberger has been on the heavier side lately and some fans believe it has contributed to his injuries. Most of the quarterbacks in the league are in shape these days, although Big Ben has maintained more of a dad bod than anything else.

In the offseason, Roethlisberger decided to change that and he has been hard at work getting into shape. While speaking to reporters, Roethlisberger noted that a lot of his progress has been made over the last few weeks and that he is eating a lot healthier.

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

In the Washington Post report, Roethlisberger decided to throw a jab at Tom Brady by noting that while he will eat healthier, he has no interest in having some of Brady's famous avocado ice cream. For Big Ben, it's about eating what you enjoy as well.

"So much was made a week or 2 [ago]," Roethlisberger said. "I mean, listen, as you get older ... for the last 4 or 5 years, I’ve really focused on having a trainer, my body. Part of it’s football. But part of it’s life. I’m not getting any younger. I’m almost 40 years old. So you’ve got to take care of yourself. And nothing against Tom [Brady], but I’m not eating avocado ice cream. Yeah, you have a chef and you try and eat healthy. But you’re eating healthy because you want to be and feel good."

The Steelers are looking to take a leap this season, and with Roethlisberger's career coming to an end, they need a good season now, or it may never happen for them. Hopefully for the franchise, Big Ben's new physique will work wonders moving forward.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

