Legendary Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to meet with the Steelers, next week, to discuss his future with the organization. The team has made it clear that they do not want him to return under his current contract, which would cause a $41.2 million cap hit for the Steelers.



Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

"I think we've been upfront with Ben in letting him know that we couldn't have him back under the current contract," Steelers' owner Art Rooney II said last week. "I think he understands we have some work to do there. We'll have more conversations internally and we'll have more conversations with Ben, and we'll have to know what the cap number is to finalize some of those decisions."

Roethlisberger was taken in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Steelers and has been with the team for the entirety of his career. He's been selected to six Pro-Bowls and is considered one of the best quarterbacks of all-time.

"I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year," Roethlisberger told The Athletic on Jan. 28.

The upcoming season is the final year on Roethlisberger's current contract.

