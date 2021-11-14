Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, his team announced Saturday. Roethlisberger has said he is fully vaccinated.

Roethlisberger will be eligible to return for next Sunday night’s game against the Chargers.

“Some of the vaccinated in my family, I think, have had it. It's just — you can't live in a bubble,” Roethlisberger recently said when asked about the pandemic's impact on this season. “I felt like we lived in a bubble last year, and it's like, ‘Listen, we can't keep doing that.’



Patrick Smith / Getty Images

He added: “Now, I'm not going to go to a big, crowded place and just see what happens. I’m not going to take that chance. But no, I just try to live a normal life. And I don’t do much, anyway. I’m kind of home all the time.”

Mason Rudolph will take over as the starter. In games Roethlisberger has missed, Rudolph has posted a 5-4 record.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday Night against the Seattle Seahawks. In the wake of testing positive for COVID-19, Rodgers admitted publically that he was not vaccinated.

[Via]