Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly told the Pittsburgh Steelers that this is his last season with the team and he will most likely retire rather than play elsewhere.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter, Saturday: "Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN."

The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is "highly unlikely" to join another team after his contract ends with Pittsburgh.

Schefter added that he'll have more details ready for ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown at 9:00 AM, this weekend.



Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season, while the Steelers are 5-5-1 on the year.

Earlier this week, former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said he feels Roethlisberger should retire after this season.

"Sometimes the game will tell you when it’s time," Shazier explained on CBS Sports Radio’s Tiki and Tierney Show. "And I love Ben, but I think next year may be time for him to step away from the game. Ben has been known for being one of those types of quarterbacks who is really tough to bring down, extend the plays, allow his team to make big plays because of how much of an athlete he was. He knew how to change the game. And I feel he’s losing a lot of that."

