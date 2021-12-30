This season has not been a good one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they are no means the worst team in the league, they virtually have very little chance of making it to the postseason. For the most part, Ben Roethlisberger has been underwhelming under center, and the team doesn't have many capable QBs in the pipeline for when he eventually retires.

There have been a ton of rumors surrounding Big Ben and whether or not he will actually call it quits at the end of the season. While Roethlisberger has tried to quell the chatter, today, he decided to reveal what everyone has suspected. During his media availability today, Big Ben said that Monday night's game against the Browns could be his last at Heinz Field. Despite this, he doesn't want to think too much about the implications of such a statement.

Justin Berl/Getty Images

"I can’t sit here all week and be nostalgic, think about everything that my career has been when I’ve got to focus on this game. This is the most important game of the season for us," Roethlisberger said per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Roethlisberger's decline has been leading up to this revelation, and if you're a Steelers fan, you can't help but feel relieved. After all, he did bring the team two Super Bowls, which is all you can ask for.