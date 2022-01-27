Over the last few years, Ben Roethlisberger's decline at the quarterback position has been fairly obvious. The Steelers QB just hasn't been able to measure up to what he used to be, and in the eyes of fans, it was a signal of the end. Coming into this season, no one knew for sure if Roethlisberger would actually call it quits, however, as the season winded down, Big Ben continuously gave hints that he was ready to give up the game for good.

Just a couple of weekends ago, Roethlisberger and the Steelers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, and now, it is officially registered as Big Ben's final game of his career. Today, the Steelers legend took to Twitter, where he revealed that he would be leaving the game for good.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

"I retire from football a truly grateful man," Roethlisberger said. "To all my teammates and the endless friendships that I've gained, I appreciate you and our shared commitment to wearing the black and gold with pride and dignity. Putting that jersey on every Sunday with my brothers will always be one of the greatest joys of my life."

This is certainly an emotional time for Steelers fans as they will now enter a brand new era. There is a lot that is unknown with their current crop of quarterbacks, although there is no doubt that the supporters are appreciative of Big Ben's two Super Bowl titles.