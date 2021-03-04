Over the course of the last two decades, Ben Roethlisberger has been instrumental to the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his tenure as the starting quarterback, the Steelers have been able to win two Super Bowls while also making it to three championship games. For the last ten years, however, Roethlisberger and the Steelers have struggled at times as the QB continues to get older and slower in the pocket. Despite this, the team has remained loyal to him through thick and thin.

These last few weeks have contained some uncertainty for Big Ben and the Steelers as he has been discussing his future with the franchise. On Thursday, Roethlisberger and the Steelers made their intentions official as the two sides have inked a brand new deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Based on Schefter's report, it would appear as though Roethlisberger has taken a $5 million pay cut for this year and some of that money will be redistributed throughout 2022. It's evident that Roethlisberger wants to retire as a Steeler, and this contract is facilitating that wish.

Heading into this season, the Steelers will be competing against some great AFC North opponents, so it will be interesting to see how Big Ben adapts. As he enters this final phase of his career, results will become that much sweeter, and we're sure it will be a huge motivator moving forward.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images