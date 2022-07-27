Ben Reilly Is The Freest He's Ever Been On "Freelance: Charlie"

If you're not yet familiar with Atlanta-based and Brooklyn-bred artist Ben Reilly, here is your formal wake-up call.

Ben Reilly — whose name is a confirmed nod to Spider-Man's clone — was featured on HNHH's second roundup of viral TikTok songs earlier this year, and shortly after, the gifted rapper was named to Pigeons & Planes' "See You Next Year" Class of 2022. Now, he's back with the follow-up to Freelance, his critically acclaimed breakout project that was released last summer.



Titled Freelance: Charlie, Ben Reilly's latest release is a B-side companion piece to Freelance, similar to how Kenny Mason's Supercut was a deluxe-esque sequel to Angelic Hoodrat. On Charlie, Ben continues his exploration into what freedom really looks like, and he also taps Nico Porter, Kapwani, and Abstract Media artists Miseye and Luke Royal for features.

Sonically, Charlie is packed with incredible production that gives the listener both contemporary rap (i.e. "Agenda" and "No Strings: Look Out Below") and classic Hip-Hop (i.e. "Charlie Charlie") vibes, and at a sub-30-minute runtime, it serves as a perfect entry point for listeners unfamiliar with Ben. When touching on the significance of the project's title, he said the following:

"I wanna thank everyone for the love y’all given this past year. This project is a B-Sides/Deluxe version of Freelance composed of old and new ideas that didn’t make the original whilst expanding upon the world in which it themes. If you’ve ever wondered who Charlie was… Charlie is me. Charlie is you. Charlie is the Red and the Brown Bird. Charlie is your best friend in transformation. Charlie is transcendence. I hope you enjoy as much as we do."





Give Ben Reilly's new project a listen below the tracklist, and after you check it out, sound off in the comment section with your thoughts on Freelance: Charlie. Furthermore, if you're feeling Charlie, make sure you check out Ben Reilly's breakout project, Freelance, as well.

Tracklist:

1. No Strings: My Window

2. Agenda

3. Charlie Charlie ft. Nico Porter

4. Free.99

5. No Strings: Felt The Rush ft. Abstract Media & Luke Royal

6. Clipped

7. Brand New Free

8. Sonar 2 ft. Kapwani

9. No Strings: Look Out Below

10. Leave (Bonus Track) ft. Abstract Media & Miseye