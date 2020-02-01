Ben Baller is arguably the best jeweler in hip-hop today. Over the past several months, the Korean-American craftsman has curated custom pieces for Tyler, The Creator, Tyga, Drake, and more. Now, the former DJ and record executive has produced one of the most intricately detailed custom pendants and chains for none other than Kid Cudi in celebration of the hip-hop musician's 36th birthday yesterday (Jan. 30).

The one-of-one rose gold-based "Kiki" pendant inspired and designed by Takashi Murakami and Ben Baller himself features hundreds of handset Pink Sapphire gems, rubies, and diamonds complete with a matching multicolor Murakami Skull Flower Link chain to complement the ornament. This particular piece is the first complete project of the year for Ben Baller and required a year's worth of curation to fully execute.

Each Murakami flower on the chain is individually designed and has the ability to spin on its own axis. The back of the chain features engraved graphics of Kid Cudi's logo, Takashi Murakami's logos, as well as Ben Baller's IF & Co. custom jewelry trademark.

Less than a year ago, Kid Cudi commissioned Ben Baller to craft him a custom BAPE pendant and chain that costed the "Mojo So Dope" rapper over a quarter-million dollars to complete. With Kid Cudi's upcoming Enter Galatic LP and Nextflix series set to release sometime this year, Scott Mescudi's 36th year alive has the potential to be his best one yet.

Check out more images and videos of Kid Cudi's Ben Baller x Takashi Murakami "Kiki" chain and pendant below.