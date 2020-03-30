Ben & Jerry's is everybody's favorite ice cream for when they are going through a mental breakdown. Most college students keep a pint of Ben & Jerry's on them for when the going gets a little bit too tough. With that being said, the ice cream brand has certainly become a staple of pop culture which means they are the perfect entity to do a sneaker collab with. It looks like Nike will be the first ones to capitalize on this as a recent sample surfaced of what is poised to be the Ben & Jerry's Nike SB Dunk Low.

This new image comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz and so far, we love what we see. The shoe has a blue toe box while the overlays are made of cow print. There is a yellow Nike swoosh that is dripping from the bottom like melted ice cream. These elements come together to create a collab that will certainly be a huge hit amongst sneaker collectors.

For now, there is no official release in regards to this collab so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on this model in the comments, below.