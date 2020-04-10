Ben & Jerry's makes some of the best ice cream in the world and Nike makes some of the best sneakers in the world. With that being said, you could only imagine the good that would come out of a collab between the two. Well, it seems like it's a real possibility as just a couple of weeks ago, we reported on how the two were set to release a take on the Nike SB Dunk Low. The shoe had cow-print overlays and a yellow Nike swoosh that was dripping like melted ice cream.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a more detailed look at the shoe. As you can see, the toe box and side panels are vibrant shades of blue and green while the inside lining is rainbow-colored. From there, we have a green outsole which adds some uniformity to the Ben & Jerry's motif.

If you're an ice cream lover who also happens to be a Nike SB buff, these are certainly the shoe for you. Unfortunately, there is no release date yet so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you as soon as they become available.