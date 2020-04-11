Nike SB has been making a huge comeback over the past year or so. Numerous SB models have received a ton of hype, including the Travis Scott collab that dropped recently. Not to mention, some of the more GR models have gone up in terms of resale value on websites like StockX. Needless to say, Nike SB is back to where it was over a decade ago and sneakerheads are incredibly excited about the possibilities this presents.

One of the collaborations that sneakerheads have been excited about is the Nike SB Dunk Low x Ben & Jerry's. Yes, that's right, the legendary ice cream company is getting its own shoe and based on the teasers, it looks amazing. Thanks to @yankeekicks, we now have some on-foot images to share with you. As you can see, cow print makes up the upper while green and blue are found on the toe box and side panels. There is even a yellow melting Nike swoosh and rainbow sock liner.

For now, it is believed these will be dropping in the summer although this is certainly subject to change. Be sure to stay tuned for all of the updates as we will bring them to you as soon as new information becomes available.