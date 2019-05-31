In an episode of Over/Under, Freddie Gibbs was asked how he felt about weed-infused ice cream. "Ain't no tellin' what could mothafuckin' happen, you know what I mean? You might have a bad trip. I mean, you might have the shits. And don't nobody want the shits," he passionately argued.

However, not everyone feels the same way. Ben & Jerry's are plotting on the release of CBD-infused ice cream but, unfortunately, they're going to have to wait until the government gives them a green light.

CBD-infused products are currently the wave right now. Even Kim Kardashian held a cannabidiol-themed baby shower for Psalm West. Ben & Jerry's announced that they're still on pace to launching a CBD-infused flavor with plans to release it "as soon as it's legalized."

“We’re doing this for our fans,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said in a press release. “We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way.”

The announcement arrived ahead of the FDA’s first public summit on CBD where they'll hear arguments on the pros and cons on the legalization of cannabidiol. “They’ve set a public hearing on the legalization of CBD-infused foods and beverages for May 31st, and we’ve submitted a comment to them in support of legalization,” the company said.

Ben & Jerry's made a vow to only use sustainably-sourced CBD from Vermont.