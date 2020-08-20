When they said the Dark Knight Returns, this isn't what they had in mind. But lo and behold, Ben Affleck is officially set to don the cape and cowl once more, despite many believing that ship to have sailed. In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Flash director Andy Muschietti confirmed the rumors that Affleck will be returning in 2022 DC film The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller in the titular role.

Apparently, Affleck only got the script last week, and ultimately agreed to revisit the DC Universe for another go-around. "He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," explains Muschietti, to Vanity Fair. "The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie."

While we can only hope this doesn't lead to another notorious "Martha" scene, it should be interesting to see Affleck given room to flex his acting chops, as he's been known to do on occasion. Of course, he won't be the only actor to reprise his role as the caped crusader. In a surreal turn (and one that all but confirms parallel universes), Michael Keaton will also be returning as Batman, his first time since 1992's Batman Returns. For those interested in catching The Flash when it hits theaters, what do you make of this news?

