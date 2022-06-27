Kids get themselves in all sorts of trouble but it usually doesn't include causing car crashes. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have re-blended their families after reuniting their romance, and in recent months we've seen the mega-famous couple spending time with their children. Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony whole Affleck has three children with his actress ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

We don't usually hear much about the Affleck kids as their parents try to protect them as much as possible, but yesterday (June 26), reports flooded the internet about 10-year-old Samuel Affleck's minor fender bender.

According to reports, Affleck and Lopez were with Sam in their yellow, $230K Lamborghini at a car dealership when Affleck needed to step out for a moment. When they exited their vehicle, young Sam decided to jump behind the wheel in the driver's seat. Affleck was standing right outside of the vehicle and Lopez was reportedly in the backseat, so there wasn't any problem with the boy pretending to drive.

However, things took a turn when something occurred as Samuel was in the driver's seat and backed into another vehicle. The New York Post reportedly spoke with an employee at the dealership who said: "When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth. We have a small lot and the cars are close. Everybody was OK!"

E! News claims Affleck's rep told them that "everyone is fine" and there "is no damage." Photos of a distraught Samuel have circulated online.

