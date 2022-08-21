A guest at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was spotted being carried out of the event in an ambulance on Saturday night, according to Page Six. It is unclear who the man was nor why he needed medical attention.

The emergency vehicle arrived at the premises around 8:45 PM to pick up the guest. It wasn't the first ambulance to arrive at the property either. On Friday, an ambulance reportedly transporting Affleck’s mother was spotted leaving the area. The Daily Mail reports that she fell and injured her leg, requiring stitches.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The high-profile event, which welcomed Ben's Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime friend, Matt Damon, as well as Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and many more, was the second time the two have technically held a wedding ceremony this summer. Last month, the two eloped in Las Vegas in a smaller event.

Lopez confirmed that they were married in her On the JLo newsletter afterward.

"When love is real," wrote Lopez at the time. "The only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

Ben and Lopez originally dated from 2002 to 2004 before breaking up, but eventually reconciled in April 2021.

[Via]