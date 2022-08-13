Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship seems to be going along swimmingly. The couple got married last month in secret, and paparazzis have been capturing the couple all over Los Angeles ever since.

The couple were spotted boarding a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport in LA with some of their kids in anticipation of Affleck's fiftieth birthday. In pictures obtained by TMZ, Affleck was sporting his now-iconic grimace.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Both J-Lo and Affleck wore large sunglasses and looked pretty dour as they boarded the plane. As TMZ notes, the Good Will Hunting actor looked not too different from how he has in other pictures which have turned into memes, including him gazing out at a stormy sea and him taking in a cigarette with a mask around his chin mid-pandemic.

Lopez and Affleck got married in Vegas last month after an on-again-off-again relationship which began twenty years ago on the set of the infamous box office flop Gigli. After the marriage, Lopez wrote about their partnership. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote. She also provided details of the ceremony: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

[via]