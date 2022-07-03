The revitalized Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship 2.0 is going as strong as ever. Since Affleck proposed to Lopez back in April, the two have been spotted doing everything together, from shopping for a new mansion to celebrating Father's Day.

On Saturday, the couple was seen browsing luxury cars at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dealer in Beverly Hills. They were joined by Affleck's 10-year-old son, Samuel.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The couple flaunted a casual style. Lopez wore a white, long-sleeve shirt and bell-bottom blue jeans along with white sneakers. She topped off the outfit with a Dior bag on her arm and some large, amber sunglasses. Affleck, meanwhile, wore a white blazer over a gray t-shirt and black jeans. Apparently, the two were having car-loads of fun, joking around as they strolled through the luxury shop with Samuel.

Samuel, the son of Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, probably didn't get an opportunity for a test drive. A few days ago, Affleck let the 10-year-old get behind the wheel of a $225,000 tester Lamborghini, and Samuel promptly put the luxury car in reverse and rolled it into a brand new BMW. Luckily, Samuel had the car moving at a crawl, so there didn't appear to be any damage done to either vehicle. Affleck watched his son attempt to drive from outside the vehicle while J-Lo sat behind him on the driver's side, though she was powerless to stop the youngster from playing bumper cars. Like any good dad, Affleck hugged Samuel after the collision and comforted him, assuring him that there was no damage done.

Check out the couple car shopping below.

