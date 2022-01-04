DC's forthcoming The Flash film could seriously shake things up in the cinematic universe, according to a new report from TMZ. The Ezra Miller-led project, which is due out later this year, will allegedly give fans their last look at Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman, and some are even claiming that it will "erase every movie that [Zack] Snyder has done."

Reporter and content creator Grace Randolph provided an update of the rumoured changes via Twitter on January 1st, which has since gotten a lot of fans giving their opinion on what could possibly be coming. "#TheFlash Batfleck's final appearance," she confirmed.

"Old footage of Cavill used on TV," Randolph added, before listing other shifts including the formation of a new Justice League, "Supergirl is new Superman," the return of Michael Keaton, who will "[work] with Black Canary [and ultimately] pick Batgirl as [the] new Batman." She concluded her update with, "this is new DC, let's be open-minded and give it a fair shot."

When Miller was asked if the rumours about his project wiping out Snyder's work, he responded, "no power or force in any known megaverse would or could ever erase Zack Snyder's mighty wrkz. You can take that quote. Take that to the bank, to the press, to the schools, to the military, and the other pillar of capitalism I'm forgetting cause of that thing where if you try to think of a group of things you always forget one of them."

If rumours of Affleck and Cavill's final departure are true, fans of the stars will certainly be upset, as they've already been expressing online. "I don't usually tweet about DC stuff but I have a friend who [has] seen The Flash and the movie will erase every movie Snyder has done," one upset Twitter user wrote over the weekend.

"Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League never happened now. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are both gone."

What are your thoughts on the forthcoming changes from DC Comics? Drop a comment and let us know.

