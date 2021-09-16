Belly Unleashes Visuals For NAV-Assisted "Requiem"

Belly returns with some dark and hypnotic news visuals for "Requiem," a NAV-assisted duet from "See You Next Wednesday."

Belly recently delivered her latest album See You Next Wednesday at the end of August, a project that featured guest appearances from The Weeknd, Nav, Nas, Benny The Butcher, Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert. And while there are plenty of top-tier bars and hard-hitting bangers to unpack throughout, one of the fan-favorites has proven to be a more laid-back cut.

Now, "Requiem" is the latest track to receive the video treatment, as Belly brings his slow-burning Nav duet to life with a visually striking, hypnotic, and occasionally sensual music video. Though there's not much going on insofar as plot in this one, the experience of loading up "Requiem" is akin to watching a particularly psychedelic iTunes visualizer. Perhaps the vibe could be enhanced even further by dimming the lights accordingly -- do what you gotta do, really.

Overall, "Requiem" is an interesting choice for a single, but one that really represents for the XO family. Should you feel any loyalty to that particular label and its roster, it's likely you'll gain all the more enjoyment from "Requiem." Check it out for yourself, and be sure to support Belly's new album right here. What do you think about this track, and Belly and Nav's chemistry in general?