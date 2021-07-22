mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Belly, The Weeknd, & Young Thug Drop Cinematic Visual To "Better Believe" Single

Erika Marie
July 22, 2021 01:21
The hitmaking trio is setting their sights on having a chart-topping summer hit.


We're waist-deep into 2021 and as we enjoy these sweltering months, Belly has delivered a new single that he promises will be "the biggest record of the summer." He's called on two heavy hitters to help him out with the track, and with The Weeknd and Young Thug in the clutch, "Better Believe" is almost guaranteed to catapult itself up the charts.

The XO mogul leads the pack as he opens "Better Believe" with a verse about staying on top of his game and enjoying every minute of his lavish lifestyle. Belly follows with Young Thug closing things out as they, too, shared similar bars about the finer things in life while steering clear of opps who continue to lurk in the shadows.s

The track arrives along with a brooding, yet captivating, Christian Breslauer-directed visual. Stream "Better Believe" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Audemars, Travis, Cactus
Automatic, Patek, ride cinematic
Give me p*ssy, f*ck a mattress
Baby, down low a n*gga crevices (Woah)
Lookin' for the killer, murder 'round, n*gga, there he is
Talkin' shootin', got no assists

